Witnesses sought after man sustains injuries in Taunton assault

A man was assaulted in Taunton earlier this month and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries to his face and body when assaulted by an unknown person or persons on Friday 17 December.

The assault is believed to have happened between 9-10.45pm in Bridge Street, around the Coal Orchard and Black Horse Lane area.

We want to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or saw the victim who was wearing a dark green coat and light trousers, that night.