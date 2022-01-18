Appeal after female sexually assaulted in Bristol bar
Officers are investigating a sexual assault on a female that happened last month in Bristol.
The victim was at the Greenhouse bar in College Green on Saturday 11 December when an unknown man inappropriately touched her. It happened at some point between 11pm and 11.45pm.
We are releasing an image of a male who we hope to talk to as part of our enquiries.
He’s described as white, late 20s or early 30s, slim and approximately 6ft tall. He is pictured with a thick dark beard, short dark hair and wearing dark jeans and a dark jumper with a white motif.
Anyone who recognises the male, or witnessed the assault, should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221291020.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221291020, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.