Appeal after female sexually assaulted in Bristol bar

Officers are investigating a sexual assault on a female that happened last month in Bristol.

The victim was at the Greenhouse bar in College Green on Saturday 11 December when an unknown man inappropriately touched her. It happened at some point between 11pm and 11.45pm.

We are releasing an image of a male who we hope to talk to as part of our enquiries.

He’s described as white, late 20s or early 30s, slim and approximately 6ft tall. He is pictured with a thick dark beard, short dark hair and wearing dark jeans and a dark jumper with a white motif.

Anyone who recognises the male, or witnessed the assault, should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221291020.