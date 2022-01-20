Appeal following attempted robbery in Yate

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted knifepoint robbery in Yate.

A teenage boy was threatened by a man in the vicinity of St Mary’s Church on Church Road late one evening in November.

Thankfully, the boy ran off and wasn’t injured.

The offender was approximately 6ft tall and wore grey jogging bottoms and a black puffa jacket.

Sergeant Stuart King said: “The victim has only recently told his parents about the incident who have since reported it to us.

“Unfortunately, he can’t recall exactly what day it happened but as offences of this kind are rare in Yate, we’re hoping someone may recall witnessing the incident or someone acting suspiciously in the area late at night.

“Officers continue to patrol the area to provide reassurance to the community and I’d encourage anyone with information to approach them or contact us on the phone or online.”