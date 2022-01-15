Appeal for witnesses to collision on Obridge Road, Taunton
Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a collision involving four vehicles on Obridge Road, Taunton at approximately 8.00pm yesterday (Friday 14 January).
The vehicles are described as:
• A grey Citroen Berlingo van
• A blue Land Rover Defender
• A silver Volkswagen Passat
• A red Peugeot 107
One person is being treated in hospital for serious injuries sustained in the collision.
Enquiries are ongoing.
If you saw what happened or hold dash cam/CCTV footage, or if you saw the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to collision, please call 101 quoting reference 5222011153.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222011153, or complete our online appeals form.