Appeal for witnesses to collision on Obridge Road, Taunton

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a collision involving four vehicles on Obridge Road, Taunton at approximately 8.00pm yesterday (Friday 14 January).

The vehicles are described as:

• A grey Citroen Berlingo van

• A blue Land Rover Defender

• A silver Volkswagen Passat

• A red Peugeot 107

One person is being treated in hospital for serious injuries sustained in the collision.

Enquiries are ongoing.

If you saw what happened or hold dash cam/CCTV footage, or if you saw the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to collision, please call 101 quoting reference 5222011153.