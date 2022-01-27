Bristol man jailed for sexually assaulting two young girls

A 33-year-old man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of non-recent child sex offences.

Scott Hunt, of Speedwell, Bristol, was convicted of three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 by a Bristol Crown Court jury.

In addition to his prison term, Hunt was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will last for an indefinite period and a lifelong notification requirement.

Investigating officer DC Michael Coleman said: “These were awful offences committed against two defenceless young girls in the Bristol area several years ago.

“Both victims have shown tremendous bravery, fortitude and resilience throughout the criminal investigation and resulting court proceedings.

“I hope the custodial sentence given to Hunt will be able to help the victims find some form of closure.

“I also hope it will encourage other victims of sexual abuse to come forward and report offences committed against them, in the knowledge they will be believed and listened to.”