CCTV appeal after shop worker spat at

Do you recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him as part of our investigation into an incident in a shop in Glastonbury.

It happened between 9.30am and 10am on Wednesday 15 December 2021 at a store on the High Street.

A man entered the shop and became verbally abusive when asked to wear a mask. Upon then being asked to leave, he spat directly at the member of staff.

This action led to the store being closed for a deep clean and left the staff member shaken and distressed.

The man in the image was in the area at the time. He’s described as white, in his 40s or 50s, wearing a jacket, grey baseball cap and blue trousers or jeans.

We’d ask him – or anyone who can help us trace him – to contact us.