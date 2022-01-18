CCTV appeal as man assaulted in Bridgwater town centre
We’re investigating an assault in Bridgwater which left the victim requiring treatment.
At approximately 2am on Sunday 12 December, the victim was punched in the face in the High Street. He sustained cuts that were treated by medics.
Officers investigating the incident are issuing a photograph of an unknown male who they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries.
We’re keen to hear from anyone who recognises the individual or witnessed the assault.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221291158, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.