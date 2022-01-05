CCTV appeal: GBH assault in Bath

Police want to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV footage as part of their inquiry into a GBH assault in Bath.

He’s described as white, with dark hair, wearing jeans, a black t-shirt with a white fish motif and a black puffer jacket with a fur trimmed hood.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted with a glass bottle by 2-3 unknown male suspects after leaving Zero Zero in Bartlett Street on Saturday 23 October 2021 at around 3.30am. He required hospital treatment for multiple cuts to his face and head and is now recovering.

If you recognise the man pictured or have any information that could assist police with their investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5221248512.