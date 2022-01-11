CCTV appeal over ambulance damage

Skip to content

Posted at 13:06 on 11th January 2022 in Appeals

We’re issuing CCTV images as part of our investigations after an ambulance was damaged.

It happened at about 11.15pm on 30 October 2021 in Glastonbury High Street. Someone scrawled “I ‘heart’ Covid” on the vehicle.

Graffiti damage to an ambulance
We’re keen to speak to two men seen on CCTV in the area at time.

CCTV image of two men

One is described as white and tall, wearing dark-coloured clothing.

CCTV image of a man

The other is white, shorter and also wearing dark-coloured clothing.

CCTV image of a man

Damage to any public service vehicle has a wider impact. Any repair adds an unnecessary burden on the public purse and takes the vehicle out of service.

If you have any information about the incident or can help officers to trace these two men, please call 101 and give the reference 5221255668.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.