CCTV appeal over ambulance damage

We’re issuing CCTV images as part of our investigations after an ambulance was damaged.

It happened at about 11.15pm on 30 October 2021 in Glastonbury High Street. Someone scrawled “I ‘heart’ Covid” on the vehicle.

Graffiti damage to an ambulance

We’re keen to speak to two men seen on CCTV in the area at time.

One is described as white and tall, wearing dark-coloured clothing.

The other is white, shorter and also wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Damage to any public service vehicle has a wider impact. Any repair adds an unnecessary burden on the public purse and takes the vehicle out of service.

If you have any information about the incident or can help officers to trace these two men, please call 101 and give the reference 5221255668.