Dashcam footage sought after burglary

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a home in Mark, near Highbridge, was broken into and jewellery stolen.

The burglary happened while the occupants were out for just 30 minutes, between 5.30pm and 6pm on Monday 3 January.

Thieves made off with a quantity of jewellery, including rings of great sentimental value, and a gold ingot.

A grey or silver saloon car – possibly an Audi – was seen parked on The Causeway with its hazard lights on. We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle and its occupants, or who has dashcam footage of the street at the time.

We also want to trace a man seen in the area. He’s described as white, of medium build, wearing light-coloured jeans, a black jacket and a cap and with his face covered with a snood.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously that day, have been offered jewellery or gold in suspicious circumstances or have any other information which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5222001826. Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A team of officers dedicated to tackling burglary is investigating more than a dozen break-ins in North Somerset and Sedgemoor recently in which jewellery has been targeted.

We ask people to report any suspicious activity at a neighbour’s property straight away. If you hear an alarm sounding or glass breaking look out if you feel safe doing so and pass on descriptions of people and vehicles.

Call 999 if a crime is in progress or the suspects are still in the area. Otherwise ring the 24/7 non-emergency number 101.

You can deter burglars by:

keeping side gates locked and storing tools and ladders securely

ensuring doors and windows are closed and locked if you’re not in the room

locking up and setting the alarm, if you have one, when it gets dark as well as when you go out

keeping cash in a bank, building society or post office account

using a specialist storage firm or safety deposit box for high value jewellery

if you do use a safe, investing in a good quality one that’s professionally fitted to a solid wall or floor

keeping a record of your valuables including a photo and short description

wherever possible, installing and using burglar alarms, CCTV and smart doorbells

joining or setting up Neighbourhood Watch

