Jail for man wanted over drug offences

A man has been jailed for possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

We issued a public appeal to trace Kyle Cox, 23, of no fixed abode, after the court issued a warrant for his arrest in September 2021.

On Monday 25 January he appeared before Bristol Crown Court and admitted committing the offences in April 2020. He was jailed for three years and six months.

Cox was initially arrested by officers carrying out proactive plain clothes patrols to tackle drug dealing in Weston-super-Mare on 14 April 2020.

During a short bicycle chase he was seen to discard a bag, seized by police, which contained wraps of the Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £440.