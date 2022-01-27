Man charged in connection with incident in West Wick

A 39-year-old man has been charged following an incident at a house in West Wick.

Luke Stillwell, of Turnock Gardens, has been charged with affray, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and ten counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

These charges are connected with the policing operation at a property in Turnock Gardens, which started on Tuesday (25 January) and concluded in the early hours of the following day.

He’s also been charged with being concerned in production of a class B drug.

Stillwell was remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing today (Thursday 27 January).