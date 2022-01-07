Man charged with drug supply offences in Bridgwater

A man has been charged with drug supply offences in Bridgwater.

Corey Hewitt, 21, from the London area but of no fixed abode was arrested yesterday (Thursday 6 January) after officers found him in possession of phones suspected of being used in the course of supplying drugs, as well as a large supply of cash.

Hewitt was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Bridgwater between Monday 3 and Wednesday 5 January and was remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing today (Friday 7 January).