Man fined over abuse of speed enforcement officer

A man has been fined and ordered to pay costs and compensation after being verbally abusive to a speed enforcement officer.

​

The man admitted an offence under the Public Order Act of using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence when he appeared before Bristol Magistrates in December 2021.

​

He was ordered to pay a fine, costs and compensation totalling £349.

​

The incident happened while the motorcycle speed enforcement officer was carrying out duties on the B4054 Avonmouth Road in Shirehampton in May 2021.

​

Although not subject to enforcement action, the man pulled his car up, got out and verbally abused and made threats towards the speed enforcement officer. He then boasted about the incident on social media, leading to his identification and prosecution.

​

Speed limits are in place to maintain road safety and the aim of enforcement is to deter people from speeding in order to keep our roads safe for everyone who uses them.

​

Our speed enforcement officers carry out their duties in locations where members of the community have raised concerns about road safety and asked us to take enforcement action.

​

Such abusive behaviour will not be tolerated and whenever possible will lead to prosecution.