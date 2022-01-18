Man jailed after admitting attacking police during riot in Bristol

A 31-year-old man has become the thirteenth person to be jailed for taking part in the riot in Bristol last March.

Joseph Foster, of Filton, admitted being part of a group which used or threatened violence outside Bridewell Police Station which caused others to fear for their safety when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court today.

He was subsequently sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Prior to today’s hearing, His Honour Judge James Patrick viewed evidence of Foster’s offending which had been gathered by officers from our Major Crime Investigation Team.

This included footage from officers’ body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage.

The compilation showed Foster threatened to kill a police officer and threw missiles and a large metal fence at other officers.

He also damaged the wing mirror and a door of a police van and attempted to smash its windscreen.

To date, thirteen people have now been sentenced as part of the ongoing investigation into the riot to a combined total of 51 years and eight months.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “Foster’s actions, like those of many who took part in the riot, were reprehensible.

“The police officer he threatened to kill was trying to maintain the peace and keep at bay a violent mob. They did not deserve to be threatened or attacked by Foster and neither did the other officers he threw missiles at.

“The fact so many people have already been given significant prison sentences reflects the seriousness of their actions and I hope it sends a clear message to people that violence and disorder will not be tolerated.”