Man jailed following serious injury collision on Hartcliffe Way, Bristol

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving following a collision in Bristol in May 2021.

Police were called to Hartcliffe Way, Bristol at 7.30pm on Tuesday 18 May after a Vauxhall Insignia being driven by defendant Thomas Trott failed to stop at red traffic lights and collided with 20-year-old Jade Hodson-Walker, who was riding an e-scooter over a pedestrian crossing.

Jade suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and spent several months in hospital, including two weeks in intensive care. She continues to undergo treatment.

Trott, 27, of Westbourne Road in Downend, was arrested at the scene and charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving; driving with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit; driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

He was convicted of all charges and sentenced to a total of 20 months’ imprisonment at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 18 January.

He was additionally disqualified from driving for 3.5 years following his release and will be required to complete an extended re-test.