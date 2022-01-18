Man jailed for non-recent sexual activity with a child

A Bridgwater man has been jailed after being found guilty of two counts of non-recent sexual activity with a child.

David Pearce, 64, of Chilton Polden, was sentenced on Monday 10 January at Taunton Crown Court to two custodial terms of five years and eight years, to be served concurrently.

During the trial, the court heard how in the early 2000s, Pearce groomed his then 15-year-old victim via text messages and sent her gifts over many weeks before sexually abusing her.

The victim, who was threatened by Pearce and told to keep to abuse a secret, contacted police in 2019 and an investigation was launched.

Investigating officer DC Harvey Ahern said: “I hope this conviction serves to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to seeking justice for victims of rape and sexual assault, no matter how long ago the incident took place.

“Every report we receive will always be investigated thoroughly.

“I wish to thank the victim and witnesses who came forward to support the investigation for their bravery and for their trust in our service.”

If you have been a victim of sexual assault, whether recent or non-recent, please report it to Avon and Somerset Police on 101 where you will be supported by a team of dedicated investigators.