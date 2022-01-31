Man wanted on recall to prison

Can you help us find 41-year-old George Lovell?

Lovell is wanted on a recall to prison for a breach of licence.

He is known to have links to several areas across Bristol and South Gloucestershire, including Filton, Horfield and Lockleaze.

He’s described as white, male, approximately 5ft 8ins and is pictured, top, with differing lengths of dark hair and facial hair.

If you see Lovell, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5221263645, or ring 101 with any other information.