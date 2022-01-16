Three people taken to hospital after collision in Bristol

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed a road traffic collision yesterday (Saturday 16 January) in Bristol.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian, occurred at about 5.40pm in Winterstoke Road.

Three people were taken to hospital.

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene but it reopened overnight.

Witnesses, of anyone with CCTV or dashcam, should call 101 and give reference number 5222011657.