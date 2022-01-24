Two more arrests in connection with Bristol riot investigation

Two more people have been arrested in connection with our investigation into the riot in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March, 2021.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of riot and theft and was released under investigation, while a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of riot and criminal damage and was released on conditional bail.

This brings the total number of arrests to 85, with three further people being voluntarily interviewed.