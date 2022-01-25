Update on ongoing incident in West Wick

Emergency services remain at the scene of an ongoing incident in West Wick this evening.

Officers first attended a property on Turnock Gardens at about 11am today (Tuesday, 25 January) to arrest a man for multiple offences.

When the man refused to leave officers forced the front door to find objects obstructing the entrance.

A pyrotechnic device was subsequently thrown out of a window prompting the officers to withdraw and call for additional resources.

These include highly trained negotiators who are working hard to get the man to come out and to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

Armed officers are also at the scene as a precautionary measure due to threats made towards officers and the belief there are weapons within the property.

A cordon is currently in place around the property and will remain while the police operation continues.

Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “This is an isolated incident and one which we don’t believe poses a risk to the wider public.

“Negotiators have made contact with the man while we’re liaising very closely with our colleagues in the mental health crisis team, as well as other emergency services who are at the scene, to ensure his safety.

“While we deal with the incident we’ve asked residents in a small number of neighbouring properties to vacate their homes as a precaution and our local authority colleagues continue to liaise with them should they need any support.

“We recognise the disruption and inconvenience this has caused and we’re grateful for the understanding those affected have shown.

“We hope to bring this incident to a safe conclusion as quickly as we can.”