Witness appeal after man assaults teenager in St James’ Park

Officers investigating an assault on a 16-year-old female in Bristol are asking witnesses to get in touch.

She was in St James’ Park at about 4.45pm on Saturday 18 December when assaulted by an unknown male. He then walked off in the direction of Bristol bus station.

He is described as male, black and about 20-30 years old.

The victim sustained facial injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone who can help our investigation is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221297412.