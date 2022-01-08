Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in Bristol city centre collision

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Bristol city centre last night (Friday 7 January).

The incident involved a black Audi RS and occurred in Bond Street, near the cinema, shortly before 10pm.

Paramedics attended and the female pedestrian was taken to hospital.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or may have dashcam footage relevant to our investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and give log number 5222005355.