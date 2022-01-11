Witness appeal: Assault in Crewkerne

Officers investigating an assault which took place around 10.15pm on Saturday 18 December in Market Square, Crewkerne are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A male victim in his teens was punched to the ground and kicked by two men, both described as white. He suffered bruising and minor injuries and is now recovering.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

If you saw anything or hold dash cam/cctv footage of the incident, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 5222004496 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.