Witness appeal following collision on Redcliffe Way, Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following a collision in Bristol in which a woman suffered significant injuries.

Police attended the collision, which involved a car and a female pedestrian, on Redcliffe Way, Bristol at around 10.30pm yesterday (Friday 14 January).

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries. Her family have been made aware.

Road closures put in place to facilitate an investigation at the scene were lifted at around 4.20am today (15 January).

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at the time of writing. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or holds dashcam footage and hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5222011162.