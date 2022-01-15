Witness appeal following collision on Redcliffe Way, Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses to come forward following a collision in Bristol in which a woman suffered significant injuries.
Police attended the collision, which involved a car and a female pedestrian, on Redcliffe Way, Bristol at around 10.30pm yesterday (Friday 14 January).
The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries. Her family have been made aware.
Road closures put in place to facilitate an investigation at the scene were lifted at around 4.20am today (15 January).
The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at the time of writing. Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed this collision or holds dashcam footage and hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 5222011162.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222011162, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.