Witness appeal: Robbery in Bath

Police want to hear from any witnesses to a robbery in Bath city centre in the early hours of Monday 27 December.

A man in his 40s was approached by three unknown male suspects outside Schwartz Bros, Saw Close at around 12.05am. They held him up against a parked vehicle and stole cash and personal items.

The offenders are described as being in their 20s. One was wearing a white shirt, one was wearing a black jacket and a black cap and the third was wearing a beige jacket.

If you saw what happened or have any information that could help police identify the offenders, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221302558.