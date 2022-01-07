Witness appeal: Robbery in Bath
Police want to hear from any witnesses to a robbery in Bath city centre in the early hours of Monday 27 December.
A man in his 40s was approached by three unknown male suspects outside Schwartz Bros, Saw Close at around 12.05am. They held him up against a parked vehicle and stole cash and personal items.
The offenders are described as being in their 20s. One was wearing a white shirt, one was wearing a black jacket and a black cap and the third was wearing a beige jacket.
If you saw what happened or have any information that could help police identify the offenders, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221302558.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.