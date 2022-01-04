Witness appeal: Robbery in Brislington

Police investigating a robbery in Bristol on Friday 17 December are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 5.20pm, a bag and scooter were stolen from a teenage boy on Hollywood Road, Brislington by three unknown male suspects.

The offenders are described as:

1. Black, aged 14-16, wearing black clothing and shoes and a black balaclava

2. Black, aged 14-16, with braided hair, a red Nike tracksuit with a fur lined hood, red shoes and a blue surgical face mask

3. White, aged 13-16 wearing a grey/white Nike jumper, black joggers, and a black balaclava

While the robbery was in progress, a group of around six people are thought to have passed by. Officers believe they may be key witnesses and would like to hear from them.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221296543.