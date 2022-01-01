Witnesses and dashcam sought following fatal collision on M32 slip road
We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on Junction 2 of the M32 in Bristol this morning (Saturday, 1 January).
A pedestrian, a woman, was struck by two vehicles on the southbound slip road at around 2.15am and tragically died at the scene.
The slip road remains closed while enquiries continue to be carried out.
We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam which could help our investigation.
If you can help, please phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222000144.