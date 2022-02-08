Another arrest made as part of Bristol riot investigation
A 23-year-old man has been arrested as part of our ongoing investigation into the riot in Bristol city centre in March last year.
The man, from the St Paul’s area of Bristol, was arrested on suspicion of riot yesterday and has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.
The total number of people arrested now stands at 86, of which 42 people have been charged.
There are images of 32 people on our online gallery which we continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify.
Anyone who recognises any of those pictured is asked to call 101 and quote Operation Harley.