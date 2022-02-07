Appeal after teen threatened in Bridgwater

We’re seeking witnesses and CCTV footage following an incident that occurred in the Bower Fields area of Bridgwater on Thursday 20 January at about 4.30pm.

A boy in his mid-teens was threatened by a group of five to six males aged in their early-mid teens, who were carrying knives.

One of the offenders has been described as being a white male aged 16 years, of a slim build, with blonde hair, around 6ft tall, wearing a dark blue tracksuit.

Police believe this was an isolated incident in which the offenders and victim were known to each other.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5222015972.