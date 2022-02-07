Appeal after teen threatened in Bridgwater
We’re seeking witnesses and CCTV footage following an incident that occurred in the Bower Fields area of Bridgwater on Thursday 20 January at about 4.30pm.
A boy in his mid-teens was threatened by a group of five to six males aged in their early-mid teens, who were carrying knives.
One of the offenders has been described as being a white male aged 16 years, of a slim build, with blonde hair, around 6ft tall, wearing a dark blue tracksuit.
Police believe this was an isolated incident in which the offenders and victim were known to each other.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5222015972.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222015972, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.