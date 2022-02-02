Appeal after two men assaulted at Temple Quay, Bristol

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault which took place between 3.15am and 3.30am on Monday 24 January at Temple Quay, Bristol.

The victims – two men in their 20s – were sitting near bike sheds outside Temple Meads station when they were approached by a group of three males riding mopeds. One of the mopeds is described as being red and white in colour.

One of the victims was assaulted by the three males using an implement, believed to be bolt cutters, leaving him with a significant head injury which required hospital treatment. He is now recovering.

The other victim was then assaulted while attempting to help his friend, and sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 5222018422.