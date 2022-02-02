Appeal to locate missing Bristol woman Daisy, 23

We’re asking the public to contact us if they have information on the whereabouts of Daisy, 23, who has been reported missing.

She was last seen on Sunday 30 January leaving an address in the Fishponds area and police are concerned for her welfare.

She’s around 5ft 6ins, of a slim build, with dark hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a dark puffer jacket with a fur hood and carrying a shoulder bag.

She’s known to frequent Bristol city centre, in particular the Montpelier, St. Pauls and St. Agnes areas.

If you know where Daisy is, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222017572.