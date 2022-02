Can you help us find 43-year-old Luke Clayfield?

He’s wanted on a recall to prison.

He’s described as white, about 5ft 10ins and of heavy build. He has dark close cropped hair and was last seen with a full beard, trimmed short. He has connections with the south Bristol area.

If you see Luke Clayfield, please don’t approach him – call 999 quoting reference 5222026348, or ring 101 with any other information.