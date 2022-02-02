Appeal to trace missing Enzi, 16

Have you seen Enzi, who is missing from Weston-super-Mare?

He’s 16, black, about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with brown eyes and black hair. When last seen he was wearing a dark hooded top, jogging bottoms and carrying a bright orange suitcase. He often wears a durag.

Although he doesn’t have access to money he’s believed to have travelled to Bristol by bus. He has links to the Manchester and Birmingham areas and may be trying to make his way to France.

Enzi was reported missing on 12 January. Officers have spoken with him since but he has not responded since 18 January and we’re concerned for his welfare.

Enzi, if you see this, please get in touch.

If you have any information about Enzi’s whereabouts please contact us.