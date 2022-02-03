Arrest made following drugs warrant in St. George

Police have made an arrest after executing a warrant at a property in St George, Bristol last week as part of an investigation into county lines drug supply.

Quantities of suspected spice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the property on Thursday 27 January following intelligence that it was connected to a London county line.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.