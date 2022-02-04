CCTV appeal: Assault at V Shed, Bristol

Do you recognise this male?

Police would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into an assault on an 18-year-old female which took place in V Shed, Canons Road, Bristol on Saturday 15 January at around 10.10pm.

An item was thrown at the victim by an unknown offender, striking her head and causing injury which required hospital treatment.

We’d ask anyone who recognises the male pictured, witnessed this incident or has any other information to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 5222012002.