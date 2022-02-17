CCTV appeal following racial abuse and assault incident in Bristol

We want to identify the man in these CCTV images after two men were assaulted in Bristol.

The incident happened at around 2am on Sunday 6 February.

A man was racially abusive to an employee at a takeaway in Park Row and also assaulted him, before going onto assault another man who came to help.

The second victim, a man in his fifties, suffered a serious injury to his leg as a result.

The offender left a black backpack at the scene.

If you know the man in these images, please contact us.