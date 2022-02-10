CCTV appeal: GBH assault in Yeovil

Do you recognise these two males?

Police want to speak to them as part of an investigation into an assault on a male in Yeovil, which took place between 3am and 4am on Sunday 30 January.

The victim was chased by two boys, believed to be aged in their teens, from Central Road to Middle Street where he was assaulted.

He was pursued again on to Newton Road, where he tripped and fell. The offenders then carried out a further assault.

The victim suffered GBH level injuries and was taken to hospital. He is now recovering at home.

Police want to hear from anyone who recognises the two males in the CCTV footage, or anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5222023832.