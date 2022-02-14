CCTV appeal: Sexual assault in Bath

Police investigating a sexual assault in Bath are appealing for help to identify a man they’d like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

At 10.11pm on Wednesday 29 December an 18-year-old female was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male while she was walking along Dorchester Street. He then continued on foot along Dorchester Street and into St James Parade where he was lost to sight.

He is described as being of Asian ethnic origin, of a large build, with black hair. He was wearing a turquoise shirt and carrying a dark coloured bag.

If you recognise the man pictured in this CCTV footage, please get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference 5222010974.