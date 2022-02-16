CCTV issued after £14k theft of camera equipment in Bristol

Do you recognise the men in the CCTV image below?

We want to speak to them about the theft of more than £14,000 worth of camera equipment from a store in Station Road, Montpelier, Bristol.

The theft happened at around 2.45pm on Saturday 5 February.

The offenders ran off in the direction of Cheltenham Road following the incident.

The men in the images are white, with one wearing a dark blue jacket with a fur-lined hood, light coloured jeans and a blue face mask, while the other was wearing blue clothing and a hat.

If you recognise either man, or have information which could help our investigation, please contact us.