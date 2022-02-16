CCTV issued after £14k theft of camera equipment in Bristol
Do you recognise the men in the CCTV image below?
We want to speak to them about the theft of more than £14,000 worth of camera equipment from a store in Station Road, Montpelier, Bristol.
The theft happened at around 2.45pm on Saturday 5 February.
The offenders ran off in the direction of Cheltenham Road following the incident.
The men in the images are white, with one wearing a dark blue jacket with a fur-lined hood, light coloured jeans and a blue face mask, while the other was wearing blue clothing and a hat.
If you recognise either man, or have information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222029701, or complete our online appeals form.