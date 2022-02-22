Dashcam and witness appeal after cyclist dies in A372 collision in Westonzoyland

A man has died following a collision on the A372 in Westonzoyland.

The fatal collision between a bike and a car occurred at approximately 7.45pm on Wednesday 16 February.

The cyclist, a male in his 20s, sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sadly he died in hospital during the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday 21 February). Our thoughts go out to his family at this difficult time who are being supported by a family liaison officer.

We’d like anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam footage and was travelling along the A372 that evening.