Do you drive a sporty white Mercedes?

Posted at 10:10 on 8th February 2022 in Appeals

Were you driving a “sporty” white Mercedes car on the A372 Westonzoyland Road, Bridgwater, at about 10pm on Wednesday 26 January?

You may be a driver we need to trace who was reportedly overtaken by a car which was later involved in a collision

Two BMW X1 cars, one gold and one white, were involved in the collision on the A372 Westonzoyland Road, Bridgwater. The driver of the white car suffered a broken ankle.

The gold BMW had reportedly overtaken another car just before the collision.

Officers are grateful to a witness who came forward following an earlier appeal to report seeing a white Mercedes with a “sporty sloping back” in the area at the time.

If you were driving the car that was overtaken, or if you have any dashcam footage which could help, please get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222021203, or complete our online appeals form.