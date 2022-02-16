Family tribute issued following fatal collision in Downend

The family of a woman who died following a collision on Chestnut Road in Downend last month have issued a tribute.

Deborah West, 56, of Congresbury was on foot when she was involved in a collision with a van as the driver pulled into an off-road parking area at around 9.50am on Friday 28 January.

She suffered serious head injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital, where she sadly passed away.

Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them in their loss.

They said:

“Debbie was a very much loved fiancée, mother, daughter, sister and auntie. We are all heartbroken at the sudden loss of Deb as she was such a special person, always smiling.

“Deb had a beautiful soul and was always helping people, be it family, friends or in her work as a Mental Health Nurse. Her career spanned over 35 years in which she helped and touched the lives of countless people in Bristol and Somerset. she will be sorely missed by colleagues and clients alike in the mental health service for her outstanding work and dedication.

“As a family we are utterly devastated at her untimely death and are struggling to come to terms with it. We would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and love we have received.

“Deb will be missed beyond belief and loved forever.”

Investigations into the collision continue. Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5222022479.