London man jailed over Bridgwater drug supply

A 26-year-old man from London has been jailed for his role in so-called “county lines” drug supply in Bridgwater.

Kwesi Williams of Wandsworth was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Wednesday 23 February after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis in April and May 2021.

He was jailed for five years and 30 weeks for the heroin and crack cocaine charges and a further three years, to be served concurrently, for the cannabis charge. After taking into account time spent in custody on remand the final sentence is to four years and 10 months.

“County lines continues to be a significant national problem which often involves the exploitation of vulnerable individuals to perpetuate the supply of illegal drugs which cause harm to our communities. “This conviction and sentence today is the result of hard work and dedication by the investigating officer PC Jessie Vallance with support from officers in teams dedicated to tackling drug crime in both Avon and Somerset and the Metropolitan Police Service. “It sends a clear message that those individuals involved in transporting harmful drugs into our towns and villages will be brought to justice.” DS Jonathan Atkin

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Paul Cook said police had seized crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis as well as mobile phones, cash and cutting agents from two London addresses linked to Williams.

The judge described Williams’ dealing as causing suffering to the mental and physical health of users and the crime committed to fund their habit affecting the wider community.

He said Williams was operating the line from London with “substantial influence” on others in the chain.

Drug crime has devastating consequences for our communities and often dealers target the most vulnerable people within them. Avon and Somerset Police have a dedicated team working with communities, partner agencies and other police services regionally and nationally to bring perpetrators to justice.

If you or someone you care for is affected by drug use, there is information on the support and advice available on Somerset County Council’s website.

We welcome information on drug crime. Talk to your neighbourhood team, use our online reporting page or call 101.

If you don’t want to talk to us directly, ring Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.