Man remanded in custody after being charged with county line drug offences
A 19-year-old man from Bedfordshire appeared in court last week charged with county line drug offences.
Darnell Wright was arrested in Bristol on Tuesday (22 February) by officers from our team dedicated to targeting drug crime.
Wright subsequently appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court the following day (Wednesday, 23 February) charged with two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and two counts of being concerned in supply of Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).
He was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, 25 March.
Two children who had been reported missing from Bedfordshire and London respectively were safeguarded by officers as part of this inquiry.
