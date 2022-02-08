Man remanded in custody over drug supply charge

An 18-year-old man from London has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the supply of Class A drugs in Bristol.

Julius George of Carlton Grove, Peckham, is charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and obstructing/resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty.

Following his arrest on Saturday 22 January he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 January and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 21 February.

Police from our team dedicated to targeting drug crime seized mobile phones, knives and drugs from an address in Redfield as part of the investigation.

Drug crime has devastating consequences for our communities and often dealers target the most vulnerable people within them. We’re working with communities, partner agencies and other police services regionally and nationally to bring perpetrators to justice.

If you or someone you care for is affected by drug use, Bristol City Council’s website has information on the support and advice available.

We welcome information on drug crime. Talk to your neighbourhood team, report online or call 101.

If you don’t want to talk to us directly, contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.