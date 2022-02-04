Renewed appeal to trace missing Robin

We’re renewing our appeal to trace Robin, believed to be sleeping rough after leaving an address in Weston-super-Mare on 27 January.

He could be anywhere in the South West and officers are concerned for his welfare as he needs regular medication. Please check outbuildings and caravans to see if he has sought shelter.

Robin is 42 and described as white, about 6ft 6ins (2m) tall and of large build, with a shaved head.

He was wearing a black and white checked shirt, black trousers and trainers and had a grey hooded jumper with him.

Robin, if you see this, please contact your family or ring 101.

If you can help us trace him please get in touch.