Three jailed for aggravated burglary of vulnerable people in Weston-super-Mare

Three men who forced their way into the home of two vulnerable people armed with weapons have been jailed for 24 years.

David Archer, 54, Alfie Kayan, 33 and Chad Walker, 31, all of Weston-super-Mare, barged into the hallway of supported living accommodation in the town and threatened two residents in April last year.

Kayan and Walker were armed with knives while Archer carried a sock containing a pool ball.

Both victims were threatened with the knives while Archer also restrained one of them as Kayan stole money and other items from his pockets.

During the struggle, Archer bit the victim on the arm and this later became infected.

All three offenders fled after the other occupant pressed a panic alarm which alerted police they were in danger.

Officers later recovered one of the knives used in the incident from a nearby alleyway which when tested, was found to have all three of their DNA on it.

Kayan and Archer’s DNA was also found on one of the victim’s clothing.

An extensive CCTV trawl of the area also led officers to a second address in the town where the three men had gathered before the incident.

All three pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary when they appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday, 18 February).

Archer also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, Kayan also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article while Walker also admitted possession of a bladed article and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

All three men were jailed for eight years each.

Designated Investigative Officer Lucinda Darby said: “This was a harrowing incident which saw three violent men armed with weapons force their way into a two vulnerable people’s home, threaten them with knives and assault and rob one of them.

“Biting one of the victim’s arms was a cowardly attack and it is only through luck the infection that later developed did not result in him losing his arm.

“I’d like to praise both victims for the courage they showed in coming forward to report the incident and thank them for the support they showed for our subsequent investigation.

“All three men had little choice but to admit to their crimes with both CCTV and DNA evidence providing irrefutable proof of their involvement.”

Senior Investigating Officer DS Charlie Pulling added: “I hope the sentences handed down today give both victims a sense of closure and make Archer, Kayan and Walker reflect on their actions.”