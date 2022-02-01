Two men sentenced for football-related disorder

Two men have been sentenced after engaging in violent behaviour at football matches in Bristol.

Peter Mincher, 43, of Lindsay Road, Hartlepool, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court heard he punched Police Horse Blaise in the head prior to the National League play off final between Hartlepool United and Torquay United held at Ashton Gate Stadium on 20 June last year.

He was fined and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £1,215.

Separately, a 26-year-old man from Bristol was witnessed by a police officer punch another man to the floor on Ashton Road following Bristol City’s game against Queens Park Rangers on 30 December last year.

The victim left the scene as Brandon Elvin was arrested and has not been identified.

Elvin, of St Dunstans Road, subsequently appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 28 January, where he pleaded guilty to a public order offence and was subsequently jailed for four weeks and given a six year football banning order.

PC Tom Williams, one of our dedicated football officers, said: “These two men have thrown punches in the middle of a residential street which is completely unacceptable and is likely to cause people alarm.

“Incidents of disorder have risen nationally this season and I’d like to reassure both fans of football and other members of the public that we continue to work closely with partners, including clubs, to make matches a safe environment for all.

“There is absolutely no place for any kind of violence in football and we will deal robustly with anyone who engages in such behaviour.”