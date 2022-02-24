Witness appeal after teenager assaulted on canal path in Bridgwater

We are appealing for anybody who witnessed an assault on an 18-year-old to come forward.

The victim was assaulted while walking home from work along the canal towpath, near Morrisons supermarket, in Bridgwater at approximately 11pm on Friday 11 February.

He was attacked by a number of youths who were wearing black hoodies and jogging bottoms. Some had blue face masks on too.

The victim was punched to the floor and then kicked.

He subsequently attended Musgrove Park Hospital having sustained cuts and bruises to his head and face.

The offenders were last seen walking along the path towards the town centre.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222035423.